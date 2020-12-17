“Communities of Transformation” Offers Free Leadership Class

by Ellis Eskew

If you’re looking to better your life in the coming year, there’s a community initiative in Montgomery that can help.

“Communities of Transformation” supports individuals and families wanting to move from poverty, isolation and dependence to a brighter, more stable future. They have a 10-week free leadership class that will help you set goals. They are inviting anyone 18 and older to join.

“It’s an evening class on Zoom for 10 weeks. We go through this leadership curriculum and dive deeper as a small group and talk through what’s going on because we are all dealing with something. But then talk through our goals, the goals we have for ourselves. It’s how we walk together and solve problems as a community, small group walking together,” said Katy Wrona, COT Conference Director.

Communities of Transformation is an initiative of the United Methodist Church. For more information, click here.