Holtville High in National Competition with YouTube Contest

by Ellis Eskew

Holtville High School students need your help in a nationwide YouTube contest.

An Internet and Marketing class is competing in a contest with Reach and Teach for a $1000 educational grant. The students have created their own entertainment broadcast for YouTube called “The Slapout Show.” We talked to their teacher Natalie Perkins. She says all they need is your views.

“We want to try to get as many people to watch it, so we can get as many views as we can. There’s two other teams from Alabama, but they aren’t at the top fighting it out with us. Right now our closest competition is a school in Arizona, so we are trying really hard to beat them out,” said Perkins.

Watch the “The Slapout Show” video by clicking here.

The competition ends December 30.