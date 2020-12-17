Judson College Faces Uncertain Future

by Alabama News Network Staff

Judson College in Marion is facing an uncertain financial future. It is the fifth-oldest women’s college in the country and is home to the Alabama Women’s Hall of Fame. It was founded in 1838.

Judson President W. Mark Tew says money is needed to make sure the private Baptist college can reopen in January following the Christmas holiday.

Tew has sent a letter to friends of the college, acknowledging financial difficulties due to declining enrollment, the recession of 2008 and this year’s COVID-19 pandemic.

“Should the college be unable to secure sufficient resources by December 31, we are making plans to assist our students with teach-out and transfer options,” Tew said in the letter.

A graduate of Judson College shared the letter with Alabama News Network, which says in part, “In order to begin the spring semester, the college must, by December 31, receive unrestricted cash donations of $500,000 and unrestricted commitments for an additional $1,000,000 in cash donations to be contributed to the college between January 1 and May 31, 2021. Without these extraordinary gifts, the college will not have sufficient cash to meet its operational responsibilities and will be unable to begin the spring semester.”

“However, should the generosity of the College’s dedicated family of donors reach specified goals by December 31, your college will proceed with the spring semester and look forward to celebrating commencement on April 30, 2021,” he said.

The Judson College Board of Trustees decided this week to proceed with securing the necessary funding, as well as engaging the services of Fuller Higher Ed Solutions to research the college’s changing markets and to explore potential avenues forward.

“With her 182-year history, Judson has weathered many storms and become stronger and more determined to provide a quality Christian education,” said Joan Newman ‘73, Chair of the Judson College Board of Trustees. “We welcome the financial and prayerful support of all concerned as we navigate through these challenges.”

— Information from Judson College