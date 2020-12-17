Montgomery Housing Authority Gives Tour of Apartment Where Civil Rights Icon Rosa Parks Lived

by Alabama News Network Staff

The city of Montgomery is continuing to honor the 65th anniversary of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.

On Thursday, December 17, the Montgomery Housing Authority along with city leaders held a ceremony at Cleveland Court Apartments where Rosa Parks lived. The housing authority gave a tour of parks’ fully restored apartment.

Residents from the housing community were in attendance along with an 87-year-old resident of Cleveland Court.