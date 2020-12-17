Pike Road Continues to Grow

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Pike Road is the fastest growing town in Alabama.

by Jerome Jones

The town of Pike Road shows no signs of slowing down as 2021 approaches.

We sat with Mayor Gordon Stone to take a look at 2020, and what his plans are for the future.

Our conversation with Mayor Stone began with the topic that has dominated 2020, the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve had a great community response, and we’ve not seen a lot of the challenges related to covid. We’ve been one of the fortunate communities to see our economy continue to grow.” said Mayor Stone.

On the business end, Pike Road continues to expand.

The evidence is visible in the Publix shopping center that’s set to open in 2021.

The space will also provide 19 retail spots.

At least two new residential neighborhoods are under construction in Pike Road.

Mayor Stone says the business growth in Pike Road is starting to catch up with the residential growth, and keeping a balance between the two will to important for the future.

“It’s exciting and challenging for us in a good way, to keep that balance, so the people who came to Pike Road for a certain quality of life and certain lifestyle will still enjoy that as we move forward.” said Stone.