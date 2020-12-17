Very Cold Thursday Night; Sunny And Warmer Friday

by Ben Lang

It was cloudy and cold for much of the day across central and south Alabama. However, sunshine returned this afternoon as clouds cleared northwest to southeast. Temperatures only warmed into the low and mid 40s area-wide today. With a clear sky, the stage is set for a very cold night. Temperatures fall from the mid 30s at 7PM into the low 30s by 11PM. Overnight lows settle in the mid to upper 20s by sunrise Friday.

After a cold morning, Friday looks sunny and warmer with highs in the mid to upper 50s. With a clear sky overhead, Friday night lows fall to near freezing.

Saturday features plenty of sunshine early, but clouds increase late in advance of our next front. Some showers could also arrive in our area by the evening. Showers continue Saturday night through Sunday. However, it doesn’t look like a continuous, widespread, or heavy soaking of rain at the moment. High temperatures warm to either side of 60° each day.

The weekend round of rain departs Monday, though a few showers could linger in our area through the morning. Expect afternoon clearing, with high temperatures near 60°. Monday night lows fall back into the mid and upper 30s. Tuesday looks fairly nice, with a mostly sunny sky and highs in the low to mid 60s. Another front arrives late Wednesday, introducing another chance for rain to our forecast. However, most of Wednesday looks dry save for a few showers late. High temperatures warm into the 60s.

Rain looks more likely Wednesday night and at least early Christmas Eve. At this time, it looks like the front clears our area by Christmas Day, with sunshine and a shot of cold air in its wake. Our forecast reflects high temperatures in the 50s, but that could be a generous number. Some models indicate we spend the day in the 40s. Time will tell.