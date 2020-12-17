Victims Identified in Thursday Morning Fatal Crash in Millbrook

by Alabama News Network Staff

State Troopers have identified the two people who were killed in a car crash in Millbrook Thursday morning. Authorities say that 73-year-old Ethel Harris, of Selma, and 36-year-old Rashard Adkins, of Jones died when the car they were riding in hit a pick-up truck. The crash happened a Cobbs Ford Road at Interstate 65.

The victims were not wearing seat belts and died at the scene.

The three other passengers in the car, as well as the driver of the pick up truck were all injured and hospitalized for treatment.

Investigators say they believe the car was driving away from a previous crash that happened near Cobbs Ford Road and Highway 82.

The crash is still under investigation.