What the Tech? Gifts for People Who Use YouTube

by Alabama News Network Staff

It’s hard not to want a piece of the YouTube pie when you see Ryan’s ToysReview. The 8-year-old makes over $22 million from his channel every year.

What does your child need to get started? These gadgets make good Christmas gifts and maybe an even better investment.

Dedicated cameras like a DSLR are good, but unnecessary to get started. Smartphones are plenty good enough, provided there’s something holding it. There are plastic rigs that hold not only the phone but small lights and a microphone.

The rigs attach to a tripod and cost under $20. Another option is a tripod to hold the phone.

Joby makes great tripods called The Gorillapod. One of the newest is just 3″ tall and comes with an elastic band to hold the phone in place.

If they want to walk and talk to the camera, DJI’s Osmo Pocket shoots 4K videos and allows them to create videos that are smooth and professional. The stabilizer keeps the camera from shaking as you walk. The new version is $349, but the original Pocket is still great for $249.

Stabilizers like the Smove use the phone to shoot the video but also stabilizes the shot to keep it from looking like their holding the phone (see my review here). DJI makes similar devices and there are many more for sale at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. They range in price from $70 to $300.

Audio is as important as video when it comes to YouTube or a vlog. Rode mics are affordable and record excellent audio. The VideoMicro camera mount mic is just $60 and connects to a camera or a phone with an adapter.

Green screens are enticing to YouTubers for using different backdrops and they make anyone’s home studio look more professional. The Neewer Green and Blue collapsible green screen is $47 but a green piece of cloth works okay, provided you can keep wrinkles from affecting the screen and shot.

If they are using a green screen, lighting is very important. There should be a light on their face and another light shining on the green screen. Ring lights are popular with influencers and people doing Zoom meetings. They start at $60.

If you have kids asking for gadgets like these to start their own YouTube channel, don’t laugh. They just might make a living in their studio. Ryan’s parents have turned his channel into a full-time job.