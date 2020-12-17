What the Tech? Small Gadget Gift Ideas

by Alabama News Network Staff

Don’t let their size fool you, these small gadgets maybe their favorite gifts this year. Like a portable movie projector for a family movie night in the backyard.

The ViewSonic M1 Mini projector may be tiny but it packs a lot of features. It projects images in high definition, has a built-in speaker and the battery lasts long enough to play a 2-and-a-half hour movie.

It’s small enough to fit in a back pocket and comes with a remote. The M1 Mini also gives you the option to change the color of the projector with three-panel options. You’ll be able to stream content in the backyard from a phone or computer through an HDMI cable or use a Roku or Firestick.

It isn’t as bright as some of the other portable projectors on the market, but it isn’t as expensive either, coming in at around $130.

Pair it with Amazon’s new FireStick Lite that’s just $17. If you don’t have a streaming device on every TV, this one at this price is hard to pass up.

Add a few things to their key chain, like a Yubikey that allows them to sign in to multiple online accounts with just a fingerprint. They won’t need to type in a password when visiting Google, Dropbox, or a few other sites from a new app. How about a hard drive on a keychain?

These days they come in handy, the Kingston Data Traveler holds 64 GB of data, for under $15. And they’ll never misplace their keys with a Tile tracker. Attach it to your keychain and if they’re ever lost or misplaced, you can find them using the Tile app on your phone.

Who doesn’t need an extra smartphone or tablet charger? The Anker 60 watt wall charger is 3 times faster than the charging block that came with your phone. It has two ports and will charge a phone, tablet, or Macbook Air with its USB-C connections.

Earfun Air Pro earbuds have active noise canceling, a similar shape of Apple Airpod Pros, but cost just $68.

if they have one of the newer iPads, a stylus, from JamJake, is under $30. The Apple Pencil knockoff has 4.6 stars on Amazon and offers hours of battery life. It doesn’t need an app, and has a magnet to attach to the side of the tablet. I can’t tell much of a difference between it, and a genuine Apple Pencil that costs $99.

If you put these in a stocking, make sure they check it. They’re small enough to get lost but big enough to make their day