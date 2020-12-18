Alabama School Coronavirus Dashboard for December 18

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released an updated school dashboard of coronavirus cases for December 18.

Overall, there are 3,352 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for this week. That is up from 3,255 last week. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for the week:

Montgomery Public Schools – 25

Autauga County Schools – 67

Elmore County Schools – 65

Pike Road Schools – 10

Dallas County Schools – fewer than 5

Selma City Schools – fewer than 5

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD