ADPH: Alabama Expected to Receive Moderna Vaccine Next Week

The Alabama Department of Public Health says once Moderna has been fully approved by the FDA, the state should receive 84,300 doses.

Dr. Karen Landers said the shipment is expected to arrive in Alabama sometime next week.

ADPH is not disclosing which hospitals will receive the new vaccine, but says more hospitals are expected to receive it as the Moderna vaccine does not require ultra cold storage. This vaccine can be stored at -20 degrees Celsius.

The FDA advisory panel endorsed the second COVID-19 vaccine Thursday and is expected to be authorized for emergency use sometime on Friday.