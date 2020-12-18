Alabama News Network’s Magical Christmas Toy Drive Has Biggest Year Yet

by Alabama News Network Staff

All of us at Alabama News Network want to thank everyone who donated to our 7th Annual Magical Christmas Toy Drive. Thanks to you, we had our biggest year yet.

Toys are still being delivered to the Salvation Army, but it already appears that our toy drive collected at least $15,000 in toys for the Salvation Army of Montgomery. These toys have been combined with those from other toy drives and are being distributed to hundreds of families in our area.

Our toy drive had several changes because of the pandemic. The toy vault was moved from our TV studios to Eastdale Mall, where our interviews were conducted.

We want to say thank you to our sponsors, which not only provided toys, but also served as dropoff locations: Jackson Hospital, The Vance Law Firm, Guardian Credit Union, Eastdale Mall and Brewbaker Motors.