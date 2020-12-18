Alabama Unemployment Rate Drops to 4.4%

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Labor has announced that November’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 4.4%, down from October’s revised rate of 5.7%.

The rate does remain above November 2019’s rate of 2.7%.

November’s rate represents 100,537 unemployed people, compared to 127,425.

“As we are nearing the end of a definitively turbulent year, it’s truly great news to see our unemployment rate drop below 5%,” Alabama Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said. “We’re not where we were prior to the pandemic, and it may take more time to get there, but we’re making progress. We’ve got more people working now than at any time since the pandemic started. We remain dedicated to helping those who were impacted by the pandemic by helping them find jobs or get the training they need to start new careers.”

Counties with the lowest unemployment rates are: Cullman County at 2.4%, Shelby, Marshall, and Franklin Counties at 2.5%, and Randolph, Dekalb, Cleburne, and Blount Counties at 2.6%. Counties with the highest unemployment rates are: Wilcox County at 10.9%, Lowndes County at 10.7%, and Perry County at 8.0%.

Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates are: Homewood and Vestavia Hills at 2.0%, Alabaster and Madison at 2.3%, and Hoover at 2.5%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates are: Prichard at 11.7%, Selma at 9.4%, and Bessemer at 7.6%.