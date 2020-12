by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: Crash has been cleared.

There is a five vehicle crash on U.S. 231 at the River Bridge into Elmore County. This is about a half mile south of Redland Road.

State Troopers say there are no injuries involved but the River Bridge is extremely icy this morning.

They are still working to clear the crash so expect delays in the area. Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest on this developing story,