Lee High School Coach Rodney Scott Has Died

by Alabama News Network Staff

Robert E. Lee High School Head Girls Basketball Coach Rodney Scott has died.

Montgomery Public Schools confirmed the passing of Scott Friday.

“Coach Scott will be greatly missed. His commitment to his team and school was felt throughout our school district. Our hearts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” shared MPS District Athletic Director Dr. Patrick Fenderson.

Coach Scott is the father of Roderic Scott, who was killed in a car accident on I-65 in Chilton County in March 2016. Roderic, along with four other students, were heading to Birmingham to watch the state basketball finals.

Coach Scott’s cause of death has not been released. MPS is providing counseling and support services to students and staff.