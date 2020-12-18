Montgomery Police Identify Victim in Thursday Evening Fatal Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police have identified the victim in a Thursday evening homicide. MPD identifies 23-year-old Stephanie Hale from Montgomery as the victim in a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, December 17.

Police and medics responded to the 5600 block of Carmichael Road on a call of someone shot. At the scene, police located Hale with a fatal gunshot wound. Authorities pronounced her dead at the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Police have no suspect in custody.

This is the 61st murder of 2020 for the City of Montgomery.