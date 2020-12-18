Plenty Of Sun Saturday, But Rain Likely Sunday

by Ben Lang

Friday began on a very cold note across central and south Alabama, with all of our viewing area falling into the 20s. The sunshine was abundant, however, and afternoon highs rebounded into the 50s. Tonight looks clear and cold once more, with many locations falling into the 20s, or at least the low 30s.

Saturday features plenty of sun through the afternoon, warming temperatures back into the 50s to near 60°. Clouds increase late Saturday, with a chance for showers in west Alabama just before midnight. Rain gradually spreads east Saturday night, and could be quite widespread Sunday morning. Saturday night lows fall into the 40s, so we don’t have to worry about any frozen precipitation.

Expect a cool rain through the first half of Sunday, most widespread along and south of highway 80 and Interstate 85. The rain could taper off a bit during the afternoon, allowing temperatures to warm into the upper 50s and low 60s. It doesn’t look like we’ll see much sunshine, if any at all Sunday. Sunday night lows fall into the upper 30s to low 40s as the system departs.

Monday and Tuesday feature plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s. Lows fall into the upper 30s. Clouds increase on Wednesday, with rain arriving late. Showers continue Wednesday night through at least Christmas eve morning. This chance for rain is in advance of a strong cold front. Temperatures fall considerably behind it, with temperatures dropping to at least the freezing mark Christmas Eve night. However, all the rain should be gone before sub-freezing temperatures move in. No frozen precipitation is in the forecast. Christmas day looks sunny and cool with highs in the 40s or 50s.