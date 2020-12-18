Sunny, Warmer Friday

by Ryan Stinnett

The clear sky overnight allowed for temperatures to drop into the 20s this morning, but today we rise into the mid 50s with a good supply of sunshine.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Clouds return to the state late Saturday, but the day itself looks to be dry. Areas of light rain are expected across the state as we head through Saturday night and into Sunday, with most of the rain shifting into South Alabama during the day Sunday. Again, the surface low with this system will be to the south of the area, so severe storms are not expected, and moisture looks rather limited, so rain amounts should be under 1/2 inch. Highs over the weekend will be in the mid to upper 50s.

CHRISTMAS WEEK: Dry and pleasant weather is the forecast for the first half of the week with sunny days and fair nights; the high Monday will be in the upper 50s, followed by low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. Then, a cold front will bring rain and storms into the state late Wednesday night into part of the day Thursday. For now, severe storms are not expected, and the rain should push out of here late Christmas Eve. For Christmas Day, the weather looks dry and much colder with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s.

Have a fantastic Friday!!!

Ryan