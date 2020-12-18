Suspect in Officer-Involved Shooting in Montgomery Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

The suspect in the officer-involved shooting on Atlanta Highway Monday has been identified.

The State Bureau of Investigation has charged John Adam Vinson, Jr. with one count of Attempted Murder. Vinson is also charged with Robbery 1st Degree.

Police say it happened just before 10:00AM in the 300 block of Eastdale Road Circle.

Upon their arrival, officers were told that a suspect, later identified as Vinson, Jr., entered the business, produced a weapon and fired, demanding money then fled on foot.

Court records obtained by Alabama News Network state the business is Regions Bank and that Vinson took $500 in assorted U.S. Currency.

While in the area, an officer later confronted the suspect at the nearby MAPCO gas station on Atlanta Highway. The suspect then fired at the officer, causing the officer to return fire and hit the suspect.

Vinson, Jr., was taken to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for treatment for a non-life threatening gunshot wound. No officers were injured.

Vinson, Jr., is currently booked in the Montgomery County Jail.