What the Tech? See Our Collection of the Best Gadget Gifts of 2020

by Alabama News Network Staff

If you are still shopping for Christmas, our What the Tech consumer technology reporter Jamey Tucker has expert advice on shopping for gadget gifts. Even someone who usually doesn’t like technology will find something useful in this list.

Jamey brings you his What the Tech stories on Alabama News Network at 5 & 5:30 p.m. weekdays. We also air his reports on Alabama News Rising each morning around 5:45 a.m.

Gadget Gifts for Dad

Gadget Gifts for Mom

Gadget Gifts for People Who Use Zoom

Gadget Gifts for People Who Use YouTube

Gadget Gifts that Will Make Working on a Computer Easier

Gadget Gifts that Make Great Stocking Stuffers

Gadget Gifts for Your Car

Gadget Gifts: Photo and Video Gifts

Gadget Gifts: Robots for Your Home

Gadget Gifts: Portable Projectors

Gadget Gifts: Chess and Mirror Set