Alabama to Get Fewer Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Doses

by Alabama News Network Staff

State health officials say Alabama will receive almost 20,000 fewer doses of coronavirus vaccine than initially planned. The change will reduce the number of people who can receive an initial dose of the Pfizer vaccine in coming days.

Health officials say the reason for the change is unclear.

The department says almost 4,500 people in Alabama have received initial doses of the two-part vaccine since Tuesday. The recipients are mostly front-line health care workers.

The state says the reduction in doses won’t affect them since follow-up doses already have been allotted.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)