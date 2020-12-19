Rain Arrives West To East Tonight, Cloudy Otherwise Through Sunday

by Ben Lang

Saturday started on a frigid note again, with morning lows in the 20s in most locations. However, sunshine was plentiful, and temperatures warmed to around 60° during the afternoon. Clouds began to increase across west Alabama late, and showers are arriving there this evening. Expect clouds and rain to gradually spread east tonight. Rain looks most widespread along and south of highway 80 and Interstate 85. Temperatures only fall into the low 40s, so there won’t be any frozen precipitation.

Scattered showers continue through much of Sunday. It doesn’t look like a total washout, however. Showers appear generally light throughout the day. Rain totals appear highest south of highway 80 and Interstate 85, but only total a few tenths of an inch at most. Rain finally comes to an end Sunday evening, with clouds clearing Sunday night. The clearing sky could allow areas of fog to form through Monday morning. Sunday night lows fall into the low 40s.

Outside of possible morning fog, sunshine looks abundant Monday. Afternoon highs rebound into the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday night lows fall into the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday looks mostly sunny and mild with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday night lows fall into the upper 30s.

The first half or so of Wednesday looks dry, but showers arrive late. That’s in advance of a strong cold front, which pushes through our area Christmas Eve/Thursday morning. Models indicate a possible change-over from rain to frozen precipitation prior to the rain’s exit. That potential exists from the mid-south to the Tennessee Valley, and maybe into central Alabama. However, the potential looks very low for our area, with no winter-weather related impacts expected.

While models show a possible change-over to frozen precipitation for our area as well, surface temperatures remain well above freezing through midday Christmas Eve. Temperatures eventually fall below freezing Christmas Eve night, but the rain or rain/snow mix is long gone by then. Christmas Day looks cold but sunny, with highs in the 40s to maybe low 50s.

Next weekend begins on a mostly sunny and cool note, with highs in the 50s Saturday. Saturday night lows fall to near freezing, then Sunday afternoon highs only warm into the low 50s. Sunday features more clouds with a chance for showers. Temperatures remain cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.