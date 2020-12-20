Alabama to Play Notre Dame in College Football Playoff Semifinal

by Alabama News Network Staff

The No. 1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will play No. 4 ranked Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff Semifinal. The game has been moved from Pasadena, California to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, because of pandemic concerns.

Notre Dame was picked today over Texas A&M for the final playoff spot. No. 2 Clemson will play No. 3 Ohio State in the other Semifinal, to be played at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.

Both games will be played on New Year’s Day, with the winners facing off for the National Championship at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Monday, Jan. 11.

The Crimson Tide and Fighting Irish will meet for the eighth time in the history of the series that dates back to 1973. Alabama trails, 2-5, in the previous pairings but came away with a 42-14 victory in the most recent matchup between the two teams at the 2013 BCS National Championship.

Alabama Coach Nick Saban is 12-5 in postseason games at Alabama.

