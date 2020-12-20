Alabama Wins Another SEC Championship with 52-46 Victory over Florida

by Alabama News Network Staff

Najee Harris scored five touchdowns as No. 1 Alabama advanced to the College Football Playoff with a perfect record, holding off No. 11 Florida in a 52-46 shootout for the Southeastern Conference championship Saturday night in Atlanta.

The 11-0 Crimson Tide got its toughest test in a season of blowouts.

But Harris’ record-setting performance will send coach Nick Saban to the playoff in search of his seventh national title.

After falling behind 35-17 by halftime, Florida made a game of it with a pair of third-quarter scores. And the Gators fought to the bigger end, adding two more TDs before running out of time.

