Gradual Clearing Tonight, Then Mainly Sunny And Mild Through Tuesday

by Ben Lang

It was a cloudy and mild Sunday across central and south Alabama. Most of the rain occurred last night and early this morning. That was associated with a coastal low tracking across the northern Gulf. The low is located near Florida’s big bend now, producing showers from southeast Georgia into South Carolina. However, clouds remain widespread northwest of the low across Alabama.

Clouds gradually clear overnight, but they linger overhead this evening. Also, a few spotty showers could develop. However, these showers will be very light, brief, and isolated. Otherwise, expect a mild evening by December standards. Temperatures remain in the 50s through 11PM. Overnight lows fall into the low to mid 40s. Also, fog could develop as clouds begin to clear. It could be locally dense through Monday morning.

After the morning fog and low clouds clear, plenty of sunshine fills the sky Monday. Afternoon temperatures look mild, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Monday night lows fall to near 40°. Tuesday looks mostly sunny and mild again, with highs in the low 60s. Tuesday night lows fall into the upper 30s and low 40s.

Clouds increase Wednesday in advance of our next cold front. Showers arrive in our area late Wednesday, and look mostly likely Wednesday night through about midday Thursday/Christmas Eve. This looks like a strong front, which brings a big drop in temperatures on Christmas Eve. Some rain could continue behind the front while temperatures quickly fall. However, looks like temperatures remain too warm to support any change-over to frozen precipitation before rain departs our area. High temperatures on Christmas Eve may occur shortly after midnight Wednesday, with temperatures plummeting as the front pushes through. Temperatures drop below freezing Christmas Eve night, but the rain is long gone by then.

Christmas Day looks sunny but cold and windy, with highs in the 40s to maybe low 50s. Lows fall into the 20s. Another chance for rain arrives sometime next weekend through early next week, with Sunday featuring the best chance for now. Temperatures remain on the cooler side, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.