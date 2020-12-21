EJI Founder Bryan Stevenson Receives Fitzgerald Museum Literary Prize for Excellence in Writing Award

by Alabama News Network Staff

The F. Scott & Zelda Fitzgerald Museum announced its fifth annual winner of the Fitzgerald Museum Literary Prize for Excellence in Writing. Founder/executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative, Bryan Stevenson, was this year’s winner.

Stevenson published his acclaimed memoir Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption in 2014. He received received numerous accolades for the memoir including the Andrew Carnegie Medal for Excellence in Nonfiction (2015).

Previous recipients of the Fitzgerald Museum Literary Prize have been Alabama authors Frye Gaillard (2019), Wayne Flynt (2018), Katherine Clark (2017) and Kim Cross (2016).