Gov. Kay Ivey Gets COVID Vaccine, Calls It “A Safe Thing to Do”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has become one of the first governors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

She received the first of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine at a Montgomery hospital on Monday, a move aimed at building public confidence in the vaccines.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris also received the vaccine.

Two top state health officials also received the vaccination with her. Ivey said she wants to send a clear message that the vaccine is safe.

Christmas week began in Alabama with health officials issuing new pleas for residents to take precautions in hopes of avoiding a COVID-19 catastrophe.

The illness caused by the new coronavirus already has killed more than 4,380 people across Alabama.

