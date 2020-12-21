HOF linebacker, pass rush great Kevin Greene dies at 58

by Madison Jaggars

Hall of Fame linebacker Kevin Greene, considered one of the fiercest pass rushers in NFL history, has died. He was 58. Greene died Monday, according to the family and the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, Greene finished his career with 160 sacks, which ranks third in league history behind only Bruce Smith and Reggie White. He also had 23 forced fumbles, 26 fumble recoveries and five interceptions.