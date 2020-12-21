House Passes $900 Billion Pandemic Relief Package

by Alabama News Network Staff

The House has easily passed a $900 billion pandemic relief package. It would deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals and resources to vaccinate a nation confronting a frightening surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Lawmakers have also tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business to create a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation.

The Senate is expected to vote Monday night and send the legislation to President Donald Trump for his signature.

