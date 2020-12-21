Mild Start to Week; Strong Christmas Eve Front

by Ryan Stinnett

FIRST HALF OF WEEK: Winter officially arrived at 4:02 am this morning, but it won’t feel like it the next few days. Dry, pleasant, and sunny weather highlight the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower to mid 60s. On Wednesday an approaching cold front will bring cause clouds to increase with a batch of showers and storms moving into the state late Wednesday night. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid to perhaps upper 60s.

STRONG FRONT: Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning a strong front will move through Alabama with rain and storms, but for now, severe storms are not expected. The rain should come to end during the morning hours, while during the day Thursday, much colder air will blast into Alabama behind the front, and Thursday looks to be a day with falling temperatures all day. Christmas Day on Friday will be cold and dry with a sunny sky; we begin the day down in the 20s, with wind chills well down into the teens. The high Friday will have a hard time climbing reaching the upper 40s across South/Central Alabama.

WEEKEND WEATHER: A another cold start to the day with 20s expected, but Saturday will be a beautiful but cool day across Central Alabama as skies will be mostly sunny and highs reaching the lower to mid 50s. Sunday will start off with mostly sunny skies, but another system will be approaching from the west that will bring clouds into the area by the afternoon, and rain becoming likely by the late evening. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s.

Have a marvelous Monday!!!

Ryan