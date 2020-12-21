Montgomery County Mugshots 12/11/20-12/18/20 All are innocent until proven guilty. Alabama News Network Staff, Posted: Dec 21, 2020 11:30 AM CST Updated: Dec 18, 2020 1:47 PM CST by Alabama News Network Staff 1/25Montgomery County Mugshots 12.11-12.18 Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25AVERY, FREDDIE – Violation of Community Notification Act Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25BRADLEY, QUINTON – Break-Enter Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25BROWN, MARCUS – Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25CHEATHAM, ROBERT – Poss Marijuana 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25CHEATHAM, ROBIN – DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25FREEMAN, TONY – Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25HENDERSON, JEROME – Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25HOWARD, RAYTAVIOUS – Robbery 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25HUMPHREY, SHALETA – Probation Revocation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25JAMES, DETREON – Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25JOHNSON, JONATHAN – Burglary 3rd Dwelling Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25LAWERY, JOHNATHAN – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling-Vehicle Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25LIVINGSTON, TONY – Theft of Property Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25MCCALL JR, MICHAEL – Theft of Property 3rd Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25PIERCE, BRYAN – Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25POWELL, JONTAVIOUS – Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25RUSSAW, ALEXANDER – Holding for USM Only Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25SANDERS, DELANO – Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25SANTOS, RAYMOND – Fugitive from Justice Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25TARANTINO, MARCONI – Theft of Property 1st Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25THRASHER, RONALD – Parole Violation Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25TUCK, KELDRIC – Burglary III Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25VICKERS, MICHAEL – Capital Murder-Burglary Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25VINSON JR, JOHN – Attempted Murder John Adam Vinson, Jr./Source: Montgomery County Jail Show Caption Hide Caption Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 12/11-12/18! All are innocent until proven guilty. Check out more mugshots here! Categories: Mugshots, News Tags: Crime, montgomery, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Offic, Montgomery Crime, mugshots, News FacebookTwitterPinterestemail