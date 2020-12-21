Montgomery County Mugshots 12/11/20-12/18/20

All are innocent until proven guilty.

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/25 Montgomery County Mugshots 12.11-12.18

2/25 AVERY, FREDDIE – Violation of Community Notification Act

3/25 BRADLEY, QUINTON – Break-Enter Vehicle

4/25 BROWN, MARCUS – Robbery 1st

5/25 CHEATHAM, ROBERT – Poss Marijuana 1st



6/25 CHEATHAM, ROBIN – DUI

7/25 FREEMAN, TONY – Burglary III

8/25 HENDERSON, JEROME – Theft of Property 1st

9/25 HOWARD, RAYTAVIOUS – Robbery 1st

10/25 HUMPHREY, SHALETA – Probation Revocation



11/25 JAMES, DETREON – Certain Person Forbidden to Carry a Pistol

12/25 JOHNSON, JONATHAN – Burglary 3rd Dwelling

13/25 LAWERY, JOHNATHAN – Discharge Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling-Vehicle

14/25 LIVINGSTON, TONY – Theft of Property

15/25 MCCALL JR, MICHAEL – Theft of Property 3rd



16/25 PIERCE, BRYAN – Parole Violation

17/25 POWELL, JONTAVIOUS – Theft of Property 1st

18/25 RUSSAW, ALEXANDER – Holding for USM Only

19/25 SANDERS, DELANO – Parole Violation

20/25 SANTOS, RAYMOND – Fugitive from Justice



21/25 TARANTINO, MARCONI – Theft of Property 1st

22/25 THRASHER, RONALD – Parole Violation

23/25 TUCK, KELDRIC – Burglary III

24/25 VICKERS, MICHAEL – Capital Murder-Burglary

25/25 VINSON JR, JOHN – Attempted Murder John Adam Vinson, Jr./Source: Montgomery County Jail



















































