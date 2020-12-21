Montgomery’s 63rd Murder: Virginia Pines Lane Fatal Shooting Victim Identified

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Police Department has launched a homicide investigation into the 63rd Murder of 2020 for the City of Montgomery.

Police identified 40-year-old Larry Friendly as the victim in the fatal shooting occurred on Saturday, December 19. Police arrived to the 4600 block of Virginia Pines lane in reference to a person shot.

Friendly pronounced dead at the scene, police ask that anyone with information on this fatal shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

No arrests at this time.