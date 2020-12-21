Rain Then Colder Late Week

by Shane Butler



We have a quiet weather pattern through midweek. High pressure over the area carves us out clear/cold nights along with sunny/mild days. Mornings will start out in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs reach the mid 60s. An Arctic front will be on the move Thursday (Christmas Eve). Rain and possibly a few storms work through the state. The rain moves out just in time for Christmas Day! Much colder air will be spilling into the area. If any moisture lingers, a few flakes couldn’t be ruled out across our northern most counties Christmas morning. The rest of Christmas Day is setting up to be sunny but cold. Temps will only manage mid to upper 40s for highs. Christmas night turns much colder with temps falling into the mid 20s for lows. Looks like we gradually thaw out over the upcoming weekend. We expect lots of sunshine with temps climbing to around 60 for afternoon highs.