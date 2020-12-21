Sheriff Calls Family ‘Very Dysfunctional’ After Father and Son Kill Each Other Over Dispute About Dog

by Alabama News Network Staff

Authorities say an Chatom man and his son have killed each other in a dispute over a dog. Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer says 60-year-old Kelvin James Coker discovered his dog had been shot on Saturday.

The man then drove to the home of his son, 32-year-old Kelvin Nicholas Coker, who claimed to have killed the animal. The sheriff says the older man shot first and then the son returned fire with a shotgun. Both men died from their wounds.

The sheriff calls the family “very dysfunctional.”

