The Bachelorette: THE FINALE, PART 2

Watch the finale part 1 and 2 episodes of The Bachelorette Dec. 21 & 22 at 8/7c on your local ABC32!

by Janae Smith

New Episode of The Bachlorette TONIGHT

CHRIS HARRISON

CHRIS HARRISON, TAYSHIA ADAMS

TAYSHIA ADAMS

TAYSHIA ADAMS



TAYSHIA ADAMS

TAYSHIA ADAMS

Bachelorette Season Finale – After a shocking rose ceremony, Tayshia is excited to introduce the remaining bachelors to her family. Her father voices concerns that she might make a big mistake. When proposal day arrives, Tayshia is so overcome with emotion that not even Chris Harrison can read her tears.

Will the men win over her family?

Will Tayshia bravely step into the future she has been dreaming of or will she be too scared of repeating her past?

Find out on the season finale “The Bachelorette,” TUESDAY, DEC. 22 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EST), on ABC.