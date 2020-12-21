WANTED: Tallassee Police Searching for Two Suspects in Title Cash Armed Robbery

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Tallassee Police Department searches for the identity of two males. Police say two men robbed the Title Cash at 904-A Gilmer Avenue in Tallassee.

On Friday, December 18, police say two men entered the business banishing guns. One suspect held an employee at gunpoint while the other suspect searched the building.

The suspects took an unspecified amount of money and an employee’s car keys. Both suspect fled the scene in the employee’s vehicle. The vehicle has since been located and is in the custody of the Tallassee Police Department at this time.

One suspect is described as being a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, with a thin/skinny build and is possibly in his mid to late 20’s, the second suspect is believed to be a black male who stands between 5’8 and 5’10 and is believed to be in mid to late 20’s as well, with a muscular/athletic build.

If you have any information on this Armed Robbery call the Tallassee Police of Crimestoppers at 215-STOP!