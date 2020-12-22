An Arctic Blast Late Week!

by Shane Butler



One more pleasant day before we encounter significant weather changes to our area. We expect upper 60s to lower 70s with partly sunny skies Wednesday. That’s going to do it for the nice and mild weather. It’s all downhill from Wednesday night into Friday. First, we have an Arctic front moving into the deep south Wednesday night into early Thursday. Rain/storms are likely and some storms could be strong to possibly severe. The main threat will be damaging winds but an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out! Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches. The storm activity departs but strong gusty winds remain throughout the day Thursday. Northwest winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph with gust 30-40 mph! Those strong winds will be ushering in some Arctic air and temps fall throughout Thursday afternoon and into the evening. Wind chill values may fall into the teens Thursday night into Christmas morning. Christmas Day will be a very cold one! We expect abundant sunshine but temps only managing low to mid 40s for highs. Temps drop into the low to mid 20s Christmas night into early Saturday morning. Brrrrrrrrr!