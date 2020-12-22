AP Source: Auburn finalizing deal with Boise State’s Harsin

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn and Boise State’s Bryan Harsin are finalizing an agreement for him to become the Tigers’ head coach.

A person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press that Harsin and Auburn were in the final stages of a deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations were not complete.

The 44-year-old Harsin is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, his alma mater.

Auburn fired Gus Malzahn earlier this month after eight seasons, a surprising move after a 6-4 season – and one that cost the school more than $21 million to buy out the former coach’s contract.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)