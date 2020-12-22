Aubrey Blackwell Accepts Job at Benjamin Russell, Montgomery Catholic Searches for New Coach

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Class 3A state champion runner-up, the Montgomery Catholic Knights, are searching for a new head football coach. Montgomery Catholic announced that head coach Aubrey Blackwell is leaving the program to accept another coaching job.

Montgomery Catholic announced on their Facebook page that Blackwell has accepted the head coach at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City.

Blackwell began his time at Montgomery Catholic as head football coach in 2015. In his six year tenure with Catholic, he led the Knights to a 54- 19 record. He led the Knights to the playoffs five times, including the first ever trip to the state championship game.

Blackwell leaves the program tied for the most wins in school history.

Montgomery Catholic has immediately started the search for a new coach.