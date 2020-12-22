Florida Men Arrested After Police Pursuit Starting in Macon County Ends in Butler County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State Troopers initiated a pursuit at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday, December 21, in Macon County on a 2020 Hyundai Elantra.

Troopers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Interstate 85 at the 32 mile marker for a speeding violation. Driver Joshua Davon Tyus, 24, of Century, Fla., refused to stop and continued south on Interstate 85, pursued by ALEA Troopers.

Tyus eluded Troopers and other law enforcement officers through multiple counties before coming to a stop in a rest area on Interstate 65 in Butler County.

Tyus was charged with Reckless Driving and Attempting to Elude and was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.

Devonche Xiaxian Brown, 23, the only passenger in the Hyundai, was taken to the Lowndes County Jail to await extradition to Escambia County, Fla., for outstanding felony warrants.

Sheriffs’ Offices in Montgomery, Lowndes and Butler counties, as well as the Fort Deposit Police Department, assisted Troopers during the pursuit. Nothing further is available as Troopers continue to investigate.