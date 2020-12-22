Mild Days Ahead; Rain/Storms Christmas Eve

by Ryan Stinnett

Today and tomorrow the weather will be dry, with more sun than clouds, and temperatures in the low to mid 60s today with upper 60s tomorrow.

CHRISTMAS EVE FRONT: Through the day tomorrow, clouds will begin to increase ahead of an approaching cold front that will come blasting through the state early Christmas Eve. Rain and storms are expected very later Wednesday night and into Thursday, with the chance for a few strong or severe storms a possibility. The SPC has highlighted much of Alabama in a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) for severe storms during the time frame.

A few stronger storms will be capable of producing gusty winds and an isolated tornado threat could develop as well. Rain amounts will be around one inch for most of the state.

Behind the front, an Arctic blast blows into the state on the back of an icy north wind. Temperature will be falling all day Thursday, and will drop into the 30s by the afternoon with lingering clouds and perhaps some flying snowflakes. The big story is the cold air; the sky will clear Thursday night, and by daybreak Friday we project temperatures in the mid to upper 20s over South/Central Alabama, with even colder wind chills expected. After the frigid start to Christmas Day, temperatures are going to have a hard time warming up despite a sky full of sunshine, look for afternoon highs struggling to climb into the mid 40s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday morning will feature another freeze with mid 20s again, but we begin a moderating trend. Expect another sunny sky, with temperatures in the low 50s Saturday afternoon. Clouds return Sunday, and some rain is likely late Sunday night and Monday ahead of another front. The high Sunday will be in the mid to upper 50s; rain amounts should be 1/2 inch or less.

Have a great day!

Ryan