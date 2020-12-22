Montgomery Fire/Rescue Donates Gifts to Family of Nine Kids with Missing Mother

by Alabama News Network Staff

A Montgomery woman has taken in her missing sister’s eight children and the youngest child of another sister battling drug addiction. Kawonna Abner now has nine nieces and nephews in her custody.

On Tuesday, December 21, the Montgomery Fire Department decided to pitch in a help her out this holiday season. Firefighters delivered gifts to the nine kids and set up a Christmas tree in the front yard and put the gifts around the tree. Gifts ranged from bikes, power wheels, to an arcade style video game.

Abner says this means so much to not just her but the kids. Because it shows that they not only have her support but the support of other people as well.

The kids ages range from 16 to 1.