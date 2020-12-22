More Than 300,000 Alabamians Fall into Category to Receive First Phase of COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) follows the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) guidance regarding administration of COVID-19 vaccine.

In this first phase of vaccination, Phase 1A, the critical infrastructure workforce is identified as frontline health workers, including clinical and nonclinical workers in hospitals, nursing homes or those providing in-home or mental health care directly, and emergency medical service (EMS) providers.

Various phase levels are based on risk exposure, and Alabama is currently in Phase 1A. The population that falls into this first phase is more than 300,000 Alabamians.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “The overriding issue at present is the scarcity of vaccine. We realize that there are many people at increased risk of exposure to the virus who are not yet able to receive immunization. As the supply of vaccine remains limited, we continue to urge the public to practice the measures needed to help reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”

Alabama residents should exercise caution by postponing travel and avoiding gatherings during the holidays.

· Wash your hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds

· Social distance by staying 6 feet away from others

· Avoid people who are sick

· Stay home if you can; work remotely if possible

· Cover your mouth and nose with a face covering when around others

· Cover coughs and sneezes

· Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

· Monitor your health

Once additional quantities of vaccine are available, ADPH will provide information about how the public can go about getting vaccinated.