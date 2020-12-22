Selma Police Investigating Sunday Morning Murder-Suicide

by Alabama News Network Staff

Selma police are investigating a murder-suicide following a weekend shooting in the city. Sergeant Ray Blanks says the incident happened in the 200 block of Water Avenue early Sunday, December 20.

Police found a man and woman both at the house with fatal gunshot wounds. Police identified the man as 27-year-old DaMarious Towns, and the woman as 25-year-old Shakeria Johnson. Authorities pronounced them both dead at the scene.

Sergeant Blanks says he thinks it was a situation where she wanted out of the relationship and he didn’t want out.

This is the 10th Murder for the City of Selma in 2020.