Camellia Bowl Preps and Montgomery Bowl Kicks Off

by Samantha Williams

Two bowl games are kicking off this week, bringing four different teams to the Capital City.

The Camellia Bowl has been a Montgomery tradition for years. This year, though, the Montgomery Bowl is being added to the mix… Kicking off Wednesday night at 6. This, like many other sports, has been a unique year for The Football Championship Subdivision. Fifteen bowl games have been cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The Memphis Tigers and Florida Atlantic Owls are facing off in the Montgomery Bowl Wednesday night. Then the Marshall Thundering Herd and Buffalo Bulls are set to meet in the 7th annual Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day.

Both games are being played in the historic Cramton Bowl and televised live on ESPN. A limited number of tickets are for sale.. enough to occupy about 20 percent of the stadium.

Montgomery is no stranger to football on Christmas Day. The Blue Gray game was played at Cramton Bowl on that day for 63 years.

“I’ve had a lot of people come up to me and say ‘This reminds me of when I was growing up. This is like the old days.’ We’d have Christmas. There would be tickets in our stocking then we’d go to the game,” Johnny Williams, Director of the Camellia Bowl said.

Face masks and social distancing is being implemented in the stands.

The Camellia Bowl on Christmas Day kicks off at 1:30. If you want to buy tickets, head to camelliabowl.com.