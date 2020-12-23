Congresswoman Sewell Hosts Holiday Food Giveaway in Wilcox Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

People in Wilcox County struggling through the pandemic — got a helping hand from Congresswoman Terri Sewell.

Sewell held a drive thru food giveaway at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in the Alberta community Wednesday morning.

More than 500 boxes of food were given out to help people feed their families.

Sewell says its important to help people struggling through the pandemic — especially during the holidays.

“Tis the season to give and there’s no greater need in the Black Belt right now, than the food insecurity,” said Sewell.

“It was a problem before the pandemic, it’s even grown more given this COVID-19 pandemic. So, we’re just trying to do our part. It’s an honor for me to represent Alabama’s 7th congressional district — and as a daughter of the Black Belt, I wanted to do my part with this food giveaway.”

Sewell also hosted holiday food giveaways this week — in Selma, Uniontown and Hope Hull.