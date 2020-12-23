Fuel Spill, 18-Wheeler Crash on 65 Southbound

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: The Elmore County EMA confirms all lanes of I-65 SB are back open.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating a crash involving a diesel fuel spill Wednesday morning.

State Troopers say an 18-wheeler crashed on I-65 SB near mile marker 181. Emergency management crews are working to clean up the fuel. The left lane will be closed as they work to clear the crash.

State Troopers say no injuries were reported. Stay with Alabama News Network for updates to this story.