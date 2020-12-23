Rain/Storms Overnight

by Shane Butler

We’re now done with the nice and mild weather until further notice! Significant changes are on the way for tonight through Friday. First, we have an Arctic front moving into the deep south overnight into early Thursday. Rain/storms are likely and some storms could be strong to possibly severe. The main threat will be strong! Winds winds will be strong enough for some power outages. Secure outdoor Christmas decorations this evening. Rainfall potential will range between 1 to 2 inches. The storm activity departs but strong gusty winds remain throughout the day Thursday. Northwest winds will be sustained at 15-25 mph with gust up to 35 mph! Those strong winds will be ushering in some Arctic air and temps fall throughout Thursday afternoon and into the evening. Wind chill values may fall into the teens Thursday night into Christmas morning. Christmas Day will be a very cold one! We expect abundant sunshine but temps only managing upper 30s to lower 40s for highs. Temps drop into the low to mid 20s Christmas night into early Saturday morning.