Bama’s Mac Jones, DeVonta Smith Among Heisman Trophy Finalists

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama teammates Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith, along with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Florida’s Kyle Trask, have been named finalists for the Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman will be awarded Jan. 5 during a virtual ceremony as the pandemic forced the cancellation of the usual trip to New York that for the presentation that usually comes with being a finalist.

Jones and Smith are the eighth set of teammates to be finalists together since the tradition started in 1982.

Smith is trying to become the first wide receiver to win the Heisman since 1991 when Desmond Howard took the award for Michigan.

Running backs Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015) were Alabama’s first two Heisman winners. Jones and Smith join Ingram, Henry, Amari Cooper (2014), AJ McCarron (2013), Trent Richardson (2011) and Tua Tagavailoa (2018) as the seventh and eighth players to be named a finalist for the award under head coach Nick Saban .

Running back Najee Harris finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting. Harris is a finalist for Doak Walker and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year. The running back leads the nation in total touchdowns (27) and rushing touchdowns (24) along with scoring (162).

Alabama is the second team ever to place three players in the top five of the same Heisman vote, joining 1946 Army with Glenn Davis, Doc Blanchard and Arnold Tucker.

MAC JONES

The selection is the fifth national finalist honor, as he was previously announced as a finalist for the Davey O’Brien, Manning, Maxwell and Johnny Unitas Player of the Year awards

One of college football’s top passers who leads the nation in seven separate categories including total QBR, PFF offensive grade for a quarterback, adjusted completion percentage, completion percentage, NFL passer rating, collegiate pass efficiency rating and yards per pass attempt

Thrown for the second-most passing yards in the nation (3,739)

Owns four of Alabama’s 10 all-time 400-plus yard passing performances, the most by any one quarterback at UA and a number that ties the SEC record for a single season

Totaled 18 touchdowns and 1,572 yards with a 219.10 passer rating against ranked opponents (Texas A&M, Georgia, Auburn, Florida)

DEVONTA SMITH

Picks up this fourth national finalist honor after being announced as a finalist for the Biletnikoff, Hornung and Maxwell Player of the Year awards

The national leader in receptions (98), receiving yards (1,511) and yards after the catch (768) while ranking second in receiving touchdowns (17) and receiving yards per game (137.4)

Pro Football Focus’ top-rated wide receiver this season and in the history of the site at 93.7

Holds program record in both career receiving yards (3,620) and single-season receiving scores while sitting at second in the Tide record book for receptions (98) in a season

Totaled four 200-plus yard receiving games for his career, including two this season, to set the Alabama career mark

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

— Other Information from The University of Alabama