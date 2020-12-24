Former Auburn Football Coach Terry Bowden Hired at Louisiana-Monroe

by Alabama News Network Staff

Former Auburn coach Terry Bowden has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe to rebuild a football program that went 0-10 this season.

Bowden, 64, is the son of former Florida State coaching great Bobby Bowden and has been serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson the last two years.

He had a successful stint as Auburn’s head coach from 1993-98 that came to a tumultuous end with a midseason firing when the Tigers started 1-5. Bowden had replaced Auburn legend Pat Dye.

He had a long run in broadcasting as a television and radio analyst before getting back into coaching in 2009 with Division II North Alabama.

COVERAGE FROM CBS SPORTS

He returned to Division I with Akron, leading the Zips from 2012-18 and going 35-52 with two bowl appearances.

